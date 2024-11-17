Left Menu

Boeing's Workforce Turbulence: Navigating Layoffs Amid Financial Strain

Boeing is issuing over 400 layoff notices to union employees as part of a larger workforce reduction amid financial struggles and post-strike recovery. The company plans to cut 10% of its staff to align with its financial situation, affecting engineering and technical positions across several states.

Boeing has issued over 400 layoff notices to members of its aerospace labor union, amid substantial workforce reductions following financial and regulatory challenges. These layoffs follow an eight-week strike by the Machinists union.

The affected employees, belonging to the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), will stay on Boeing's payroll until mid-January. This action is part of a larger plan to eliminate 10% of Boeing's workforce, which amounts to approximately 17,000 jobs, according to CEO Kelly Ortberg.

The layoffs impact 438 members of SPEEA, with engineers, scientists, analysts, planners, technicians, and tradespeople among those affected. Although the strike weighed on Boeing's finances, Ortberg noted that the layoffs are due to overstaffing rather than the strike itself. Boeing has been struggling since a fuselage incident led to reduced production rates and federal production limits.

