Surge in India's Textile and Apparel Exports Marks Economic Resilience

India's textile and apparel exports have seen substantial growth, with textiles up by 11.56% and apparel by 35.06% in October. This boost highlights the sector's resilience. The industry's future seems promising with projections indicating significant expansion and market growth by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:27 IST
Representative Image (Photo source: Invest India). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable development, India's textile and apparel sectors have reported substantial growth in exports for October, facilitated by robust global demand. Textiles saw an impressive increase of 11.56% to USD 1,833.95 million, while apparel exports surged by 35.06% to USD 1,227.44 million compared to October of the previous year, as detailed by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), referencing official data.

Cumulative October exports in the textile and apparel sectors have risen by 19.93% from the previous year. From April to October, textiles exports expanded by 4.01%, and apparel by 11.60%, indicative of the industry's upward trend. CITI credited these gains to India's competitive edge amidst shifting trade dynamics due to regional political instability.

Looking ahead, projections suggest a promising horizon for India's textile industry, expected to reach USD 65 billion in exports by FY26. The domestic textile market is also poised for expansion, growing at a 10% CAGR to potentially hit USD 350 billion by 2030. Additionally, India has become a key player in the global PPE market, cementing its status with over 600 certified manufacturers contributing to a sector anticipated to surpass USD 92.5 billion by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

