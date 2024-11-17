Left Menu

Odisha's Global Pitch: CM Majhi's Investment Drive in Singapore

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is in Singapore to attract investments from industrial leaders. The visit includes meetings with key figures in various sectors like bio-fertilizers, steel, renewable energy, and technology. Discussions aim to boost Odisha's economic landscape and strengthen India-Singapore ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:20 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a diplomatic mission in Singapore, engaging with industrial heavyweights to boost investment in the state.

Majhi's agenda includes talks with Ravin Jhunjhunwala of Orind Singapore, Vivek Agarwal of Visa Group Ltd, and Wong Kim Yin from Sembcorp Industries, focusing on sectors like bio-fertilizers, steel, and renewable energy.

The visit underscores Odisha's strategic importance as a business hub, aiming for Rs 5 lakh crore in investments over five years, while aligning with Singapore's advanced industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

