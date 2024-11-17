Tragic Incident: Family of Three Killed in Motorcycle Accident
A devastating accident occurred near Karnaval Gate, where a truck ran over a family of three, killing them instantly. The victims were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a stationary trolley, leading to the unfortunate incident. Villagers have demanded the arrest of the truck driver.
A horrific accident near Karnaval Gate claimed the lives of three family members riding a motorcycle, according to police reports on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Upasana, 18, Manisha, 22, and Sunil Kashyap, 45, residents of Ratangarhi village, Sardhana town. They were en route to a wedding when tragedy struck.
The motorcycle collided with a parked sugarcane-laden trolley. The rider lost control, causing the trio to fall, before a truck ran over them. The driver fled, prompting local villagers to protest for his arrest, causing roadblocks and traffic chaos. Police are actively searching for the driver.
