Tragic Incident: Family of Three Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A devastating accident occurred near Karnaval Gate, where a truck ran over a family of three, killing them instantly. The victims were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a stationary trolley, leading to the unfortunate incident. Villagers have demanded the arrest of the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A horrific accident near Karnaval Gate claimed the lives of three family members riding a motorcycle, according to police reports on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Upasana, 18, Manisha, 22, and Sunil Kashyap, 45, residents of Ratangarhi village, Sardhana town. They were en route to a wedding when tragedy struck.

The motorcycle collided with a parked sugarcane-laden trolley. The rider lost control, causing the trio to fall, before a truck ran over them. The driver fled, prompting local villagers to protest for his arrest, causing roadblocks and traffic chaos. Police are actively searching for the driver.

