Tragic Incident: Family of Three Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A horrific accident near Karnaval Gate claimed the lives of three family members riding a motorcycle, according to police reports on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Upasana, 18, Manisha, 22, and Sunil Kashyap, 45, residents of Ratangarhi village, Sardhana town. They were en route to a wedding when tragedy struck.

The motorcycle collided with a parked sugarcane-laden trolley. The rider lost control, causing the trio to fall, before a truck ran over them. The driver fled, prompting local villagers to protest for his arrest, causing roadblocks and traffic chaos. Police are actively searching for the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)