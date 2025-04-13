Protests at Ambedkar University Delhi: Administration Faces Backlash

Ambedkar University Delhi is at the center of a controversy after suspending five additional students following protests that allegedly turned disruptive.

The university administration claimed that the protesters vandalized official property and blocked vehicles of senior officials, including the vice chancellor. Security had to step in, and a complaint was filed.

The Students' Federation of India, leading the protests, called the actions arbitrary and condemned what they termed as repressive measures by the university. Despite this, the administration insists on upholding safety and continuity of campus operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)