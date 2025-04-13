Left Menu

Protests at Ambedkar University Delhi: Administration Faces Backlash

Ambedkar University Delhi suspended five more students amid allegations of vandalism and obstruction of university functions. The suspensions followed protests against prior disciplinary measures. The administration cited disruption and threat to safety, while the Students' Federation of India criticized the university's actions as arbitrary, continuing protests for reinstatement.

Ambedkar University Delhi is at the center of a controversy after suspending five additional students following protests that allegedly turned disruptive.

The university administration claimed that the protesters vandalized official property and blocked vehicles of senior officials, including the vice chancellor. Security had to step in, and a complaint was filed.

The Students' Federation of India, leading the protests, called the actions arbitrary and condemned what they termed as repressive measures by the university. Despite this, the administration insists on upholding safety and continuity of campus operations.

