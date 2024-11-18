Markets on Edge: Ueda's Unspoken Move and Nvidia's Anticipated Surge

Global markets started the week with little excitement, as investors kept a watchful eye on potential rate hikes from Japan. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's silence on the possibility of a rate increase disappointed many analysts who had hoped for clearer guidance on monetary policy changes.

The cautious optimism surrounding a potential 0.5% rate hike in December remained unchanged, with market pricing placing full certainty by March. Amidst this uncertainty, the dollar saw a modest 0.4% gain against the yen, reflecting slight support from recent economic developments.

U.S. monetary policy also remained in focus, as the Federal Reserve hinted at the possibility of future rate cuts. Meanwhile, Wall Street eagerly awaited Nvidia's third-quarter results on Wednesday, with expectations of a significant revenue increase that could drive major shifts in market dynamics.

