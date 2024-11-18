Left Menu

Markets on Edge: Ueda's Unspoken Move and Nvidia's Anticipated Surge

The beginning of the week saw muted activity in global markets as investors anxiously anticipated possible rate hikes from the Bank of Japan. While the dollar modestly rose, hopes for a December rate hike dwindled. Meanwhile, Nvidia's upcoming results are set to potentially shake Wall Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:00 IST
Markets on Edge: Ueda's Unspoken Move and Nvidia's Anticipated Surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Global markets started the week with little excitement, as investors kept a watchful eye on potential rate hikes from Japan. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's silence on the possibility of a rate increase disappointed many analysts who had hoped for clearer guidance on monetary policy changes.

The cautious optimism surrounding a potential 0.5% rate hike in December remained unchanged, with market pricing placing full certainty by March. Amidst this uncertainty, the dollar saw a modest 0.4% gain against the yen, reflecting slight support from recent economic developments.

U.S. monetary policy also remained in focus, as the Federal Reserve hinted at the possibility of future rate cuts. Meanwhile, Wall Street eagerly awaited Nvidia's third-quarter results on Wednesday, with expectations of a significant revenue increase that could drive major shifts in market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024