NIT Jamshedpur's Industry-Academia Conclave: A Vision for 'Vikshit Bharat - Vikshit Jharkhand'

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur recently held its second Industry-Academia Conclave from November 15-17, inaugurated by the Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Gangwar. The event saw various discussions aiming to align academia, industry, and government for social development under the theme 'Vikshit Bharat - Vikshit Jharkhand'.

Day two of the conclave spotlighted panel discussions on Industry 4.0 technologies and strategic approaches for development. Eminent speakers underlined the importance of collaborative project designs, with an emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships for capacity building and training. The conclave stressed the role of governmental policy to drive impactful social initiatives.

Highlights included discussions on a digital twin's role in smart manufacturing, driven by innovations in AI and IoT. A student model presentation featured over 90 innovative projects, culminating in prize distribution. The festivities concluded with cultural performances by students, emphasizing the blend of academia and artistic pursuits.

