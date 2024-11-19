Left Menu

DLF Malls: The Flourishing Frontier of Indian Retail

DLF Malls has introduced over 80 new brands across its iconic properties in Delhi NCR, emphasizing a holistic shopping experience in fashion, F&B, beauty, and wellness. Highlighting luxury and variety, DLF offers unique experiences, enhancing its dedication to customer-centric retail innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Malls, a trailblazer in India's retail industry, has unveiled more than 80 new and diverse brands since April, amplifying its dominance in the retail sector. Properties like DLF Mall of India and DLF CyberHub now feature an array of brands across fashion, food, beauty, and wellness categories, upgrading the retail landscape.

Patrons can now revel in premier beauty and wellness services with renowned brands like Chanel, Armani Beauty, and Nykaa Luxe. Food enthusiasts can explore global cuisines at new outlets like P.F. Chang's and Diablo, offering a blend of intriguing flavors and vibrant entertainment, tailoring an exceptional dining experience.

Fashion-forward consumers are treated to innovative designs with brands such as Nike Well Collective and Abraham and Thakore, enhancing the shopping scene. The expansion also introduces new concepts and a diverse mix of fashion, jewelry, and lifestyle brands, ensuring a memorable visit for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

