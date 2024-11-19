Bihar Steps Ahead: Transforming Into a Leather Industry Hub

Bihar is positioning itself as a preeminent hub for the leather industry with a series of strategic initiatives aimed at attracting global investments. The state government's investor-friendly policies offer significant incentives, including capital subsidies, to enhance appeal.

At the Bihar Leather Investors' Meet in Kanpur, which drew in key players from the sector, the focus was on showcasing robust infrastructure and progressive frameworks designed to foster growth. The event highlighted Bihar's emerging role as a global leather industry hub, driving discussions about sustainability and innovation.

Industry leaders praised Bihar’s direction, underscoring its potential as a competitive destination for leather production. With strategic location advantages and comprehensive support systems for entrepreneurs, the state is setting the stage for sustainable development and expansion in this vital sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)