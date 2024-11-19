Left Menu

RBI Warns Public About Deepfake Videos of Top Officials

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning about deepfake videos on social media featuring its top officials giving financial advice. These videos falsely associate RBI with certain investment schemes. RBI emphasises that its officials do not participate in such activities and urges the public to stay cautious.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has alerted the public to fake videos circulating on social media that feature its top management, including Governor Shaktikanta Das, offering financial advice. These videos falsely suggest RBI's endorsement of certain investment schemes.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, RBI clarified that these deepfake videos employ technology to mislead viewers into investing their money in fabricated schemes purportedly backed by the central bank. RBI officials have categorically denied any involvement or support of such initiatives.

RBI has stressed that it does not provide investment advice to the public, cautioning against engaging with these fraudulent videos. This warning follows similar advisories from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) earlier this year after deepfake videos of its CEO were circulated online. These developments underscore the ongoing challenge posed by AI-generated misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

