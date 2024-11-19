Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Driverless Train Debuts on Magenta Line

Chief Minister Atishi announced the introduction of a driverless train to Delhi Metro's Magenta Line as part of its Phase IV expansion. Scheduled to undergo testing at Mukundpur Depot, this state-of-the-art train marks another step in Delhi's quest for a more advanced metro system under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Updated: 19-11-2024 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Atishi unveiled a driverless train set to join the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in the Phase IV expansion. Dubbed a proud moment for the city, this milestone was spotlighted in her recent social media post.

The first train, comprising six coaches, has reached the Mukundpur Depot and represents the latest in a series of technological advancements for the Delhi Metro. As the only Indian metro system to adopt driverless technology, it underscores the progress achieved under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 52 trains will be delivered for Phase IV priority corridors. These will undergo mandatory tests before starting service, following the RS-17 contract's protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

