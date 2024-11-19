Delhi Metro's Driverless Train Debuts on Magenta Line
Chief Minister Atishi announced the introduction of a driverless train to Delhi Metro's Magenta Line as part of its Phase IV expansion. Scheduled to undergo testing at Mukundpur Depot, this state-of-the-art train marks another step in Delhi's quest for a more advanced metro system under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Atishi unveiled a driverless train set to join the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in the Phase IV expansion. Dubbed a proud moment for the city, this milestone was spotlighted in her recent social media post.
The first train, comprising six coaches, has reached the Mukundpur Depot and represents the latest in a series of technological advancements for the Delhi Metro. As the only Indian metro system to adopt driverless technology, it underscores the progress achieved under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 52 trains will be delivered for Phase IV priority corridors. These will undergo mandatory tests before starting service, following the RS-17 contract's protocol.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Faces Defamation Challenge as BJP Leader's Complaint Stokes Political Tensions
Defamation Battle: Atishi's Court Showdown Extended
Arvind Kejriwal Urges Voters to Choose 'Honest Randhawa'
Delhi HC seeks ED’s reply on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging summons in money laundering case related to alleged excise scam.
High Court Reissues Notice to BJP Leader in Voter Roll Case Against Arvind Kejriwal's Wife