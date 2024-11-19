Delhi Metro's Driverless Train Debuts on Magenta Line

Chief Minister Atishi unveiled a driverless train set to join the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in the Phase IV expansion. Dubbed a proud moment for the city, this milestone was spotlighted in her recent social media post.

The first train, comprising six coaches, has reached the Mukundpur Depot and represents the latest in a series of technological advancements for the Delhi Metro. As the only Indian metro system to adopt driverless technology, it underscores the progress achieved under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 52 trains will be delivered for Phase IV priority corridors. These will undergo mandatory tests before starting service, following the RS-17 contract's protocol.

