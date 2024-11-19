Starmer and Modi Revive UK-India Trade Talks for a New Strategic Partnership in 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed the resumption of UK-India trade discussions in the new year following a fruitful bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Brazil. The leaders expressed a mutual commitment towards an ambitious Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This new engagement aims to elevate collaboration in critical sectors such as trade, technology, security, and climate change, underpinning a robust economic future. Downing Street emphasized that the UK sees India, a rapidly growing economic powerhouse, as a key ally in its strategic interests.

The announcement marks a definitive timeline after previous negotiations were stalled earlier this year. The UK government plans to unveil a new Trade Strategy aligned with its Industrial Strategy, intending to harness sustainable and inclusive growth through international trade, benefitting both nations economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)