Nissan Magnite: India Launches Export to South Africa

Nissan Motor India has begun exporting its newly launched version of the compact SUV Magnite to South Africa, marking a significant milestone for the automaker. Over 2,700 units were shipped from Chennai port just a month after the SUV’s debut in the Indian market.

'Ever since the Nissan Magnite's 2020 debut, we've observed substantial demand from the South African consumers for this vehicle,' commented Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations. The CEO emphasized the importance of the domestic and export markets in Nissan's strategic plans.

Torres further highlighted that India's role as a growing export hub is crucial for Nissan's aspirations in the AMIEO region. The New Nissan Magnite’s export reinforces India's increasing influence and embodies the 'One Car, One World' initiative, driving the company forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)