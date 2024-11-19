Havells India to Invest Rs 480 Crore in New Refrigerator Facility

Havells India Ltd, a leading consumer electrical goods manufacturer, announced their strategic investment of Rs 480 crore to establish a state-of-the-art refrigerator manufacturing facility in Ghiloth, Rajasthan.

The decision follows their initial exploration last August about setting up a new plant in the area. This facility is projected to reach a substantial production capacity of 1.4 million units, as reported in a regulatory filing.

The company's investment will be completely supported through internal accruals, targeting operational capacity by the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027. Havells aims to benefit from backward integration and economies of scale with this new venture.

