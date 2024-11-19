Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Sidhi: Four Lives Lost in Truck-Auto Rickshaw Crash

Four people, including a four-month-old girl, died in a tragic accident where a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. Four others sustained injuries. The incident occurred in Baniyadol village, with the truck driver fleeing the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:16 IST
Tragic Collision in Sidhi: Four Lives Lost in Truck-Auto Rickshaw Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking accident in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw claimed four lives, including a four-month-old girl, on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at Baniyadol village around 1 pm, left four others injured, with one critically so. An official confirmed the tragedy transpired when a speeding truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw, resulting in three fatalities at the site and the infant's subsequent death at a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Premwati Tiwari, her daughter Sita Mishra, nephew Bhole Tiwari, and the infant, Mandvi Singh. The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, as an investigation into the incident proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

