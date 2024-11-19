Trump's Presidency: A Potential Boost for India's Energy and Growth Ambitions
Chief Economic Advisor G Anantha Nageswaran suggests Trump's presidency might benefit India by containing energy prices, crucial for GDP growth. Despite some trade headwinds, tariff adjustments could favor India. While export isn't seen as a major growth engine, domestic growth shows a mix of data signals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Economic Advisor G Anantha Nageswaran indicated on Tuesday that Donald Trump's presidency could have a "positive" impact on India by controlling energy prices, which are vital for GDP growth.
Speaking at SBI's annual conclave, Nageswaran reiterated concerns over rising food inflation and highlighted energy affordability as key to India's economic pace over the next 25 years.
While acknowledging some trade challenges, he noted potential tariff benefits under Trump. The focus remains on internal growth despite mixed data signals and continued debates around interest rate policies and growth estimates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
