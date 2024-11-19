Left Menu

Trump's Presidency: A Potential Boost for India's Energy and Growth Ambitions

Chief Economic Advisor G Anantha Nageswaran suggests Trump's presidency might benefit India by containing energy prices, crucial for GDP growth. Despite some trade headwinds, tariff adjustments could favor India. While export isn't seen as a major growth engine, domestic growth shows a mix of data signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:39 IST
Trump's Presidency: A Potential Boost for India's Energy and Growth Ambitions
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor G Anantha Nageswaran indicated on Tuesday that Donald Trump's presidency could have a "positive" impact on India by controlling energy prices, which are vital for GDP growth.

Speaking at SBI's annual conclave, Nageswaran reiterated concerns over rising food inflation and highlighted energy affordability as key to India's economic pace over the next 25 years.

While acknowledging some trade challenges, he noted potential tariff benefits under Trump. The focus remains on internal growth despite mixed data signals and continued debates around interest rate policies and growth estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024