Trump's Presidency: A Potential Boost for India's Energy and Growth Ambitions

Chief Economic Advisor G Anantha Nageswaran indicated on Tuesday that Donald Trump's presidency could have a "positive" impact on India by controlling energy prices, which are vital for GDP growth.

Speaking at SBI's annual conclave, Nageswaran reiterated concerns over rising food inflation and highlighted energy affordability as key to India's economic pace over the next 25 years.

While acknowledging some trade challenges, he noted potential tariff benefits under Trump. The focus remains on internal growth despite mixed data signals and continued debates around interest rate policies and growth estimates.

