Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Advocates Fair Trade at India Forum

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stresses the nation's dedication to equitable trade and economic growth during the 27th CITIC CLSA India Forum. Highlighting India's strategic FTA approach, Goyal cites democracy, demographic dividend, demand, and decisive leadership as pillars driving India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:35 IST
Piyush Goyal Advocates Fair Trade at India Forum
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, underscored India's resolute commitment to equity, balance, and fair trade in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations at the 27th CITIC CLSA India Forum in Mumbai.

During his keynote address, Goyal emphasized India's strategy in engaging with countries that maintain transparent governance and economic systems compatible with India's vision. He highlighted these agreements as catalysts for mutual growth, ensuring competitiveness for all parties involved.

The minister credited India's transformative progress to the '4D advantage': democracy, demographic dividend, demand, and decisive leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Urging investors to explore new prospects, Goyal detailed India's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and highlighted the government's USD 30 billion allocation for skill development in Budget 2024 to empower the youth and enhance vocational adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024