Piyush Goyal Advocates Fair Trade at India Forum

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, underscored India's resolute commitment to equity, balance, and fair trade in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations at the 27th CITIC CLSA India Forum in Mumbai.

During his keynote address, Goyal emphasized India's strategy in engaging with countries that maintain transparent governance and economic systems compatible with India's vision. He highlighted these agreements as catalysts for mutual growth, ensuring competitiveness for all parties involved.

The minister credited India's transformative progress to the '4D advantage': democracy, demographic dividend, demand, and decisive leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Urging investors to explore new prospects, Goyal detailed India's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and highlighted the government's USD 30 billion allocation for skill development in Budget 2024 to empower the youth and enhance vocational adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)