India's Maritime Ambitions: Sailing Towards the Top 10 by 2030
India aims to become one of the top 10 global ship manufacturers by 2030. The country is leveraging its talent and resources to climb international ranks in shipbuilding and trade. India currently holds a significant position in maritime trade, boasting a strong port infrastructure and a large fleet.
- Country:
- India
India is targeting a prominent position in the global shipbuilding industry, setting its sights on joining the top 10 global manufacturers by 2030, according to Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Speaking at 'Sagarmanthan - The Great Oceans Dialogue', Sonowal emphasized India's potential as a major shipbuilding nation and the strategic role of the global South in shaping 21st-century ocean trade.
India's maritime sector is crucial to its trade, handling 95% of the country's trade volume and 70% by value through its extensive port infrastructure. With growing exports and a significant position on global shipping lanes, India is steering towards becoming a top maritime nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- shipbuilding
- maritime
- trade
- ports
- Sonowal
- ship recycling
- cargo
- growth
- exports
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Disaster Management Agency says 9 dead in volcanic eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, reports AP.
Pratyasa Ray Wins Ekalabya Puraskar for Outstanding Achievement in Sports
Bajaj Auto Sees Uptick in Exports Amidst Domestic Sales Dip
IAEA Launches New Mobile App to Streamline Radiation Alarm Assessments at Airports and Borders
CIL Advancing Coal Production: A Key to Reducing Imports