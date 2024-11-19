India's Maritime Ambitions: Sailing Towards the Top 10 by 2030

India is targeting a prominent position in the global shipbuilding industry, setting its sights on joining the top 10 global manufacturers by 2030, according to Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking at 'Sagarmanthan - The Great Oceans Dialogue', Sonowal emphasized India's potential as a major shipbuilding nation and the strategic role of the global South in shaping 21st-century ocean trade.

India's maritime sector is crucial to its trade, handling 95% of the country's trade volume and 70% by value through its extensive port infrastructure. With growing exports and a significant position on global shipping lanes, India is steering towards becoming a top maritime nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)