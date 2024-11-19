Railway Expansion: 1000 New Coaches to Boost Capacity

The Railway Board is nearing the completion of a major expansion project that will see 1000 general coaches added to 370 trains by the end of November. This move is expected to accommodate 100,000 more passengers each day.

On Tuesday, the Railway Board confirmed that 583 general coaches had already been deployed across various trains. A senior Railway Board official noted that the project is progressing across all rail zones and divisions nationwide, with completion targeted for the end of the month.

Looking ahead, the Board plans to introduce 10,000 non-AC coaches over the next two years, increasing its daily passenger capacity by over 800,000. These coaches are currently being manufactured at rapid speed in Chennai and Kapurthala, incorporating advanced safety features and improved passenger amenities.

