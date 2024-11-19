Technical Issue Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight en route from Jaipur to Dehradun made an emergency landing in the national capital on Tuesday evening, prompted by a technical issue, according to the airline's statement.

The aircraft is set to resume normal operations following necessary maintenance procedures. A source mentioned an engine issue, though this has not been independently verified.

IndiGo added that it arranged an alternative aircraft for affected passengers and issued an apology for the inconvenience. On the same day, another IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi also due to technical problems.

