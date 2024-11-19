Left Menu

Technical Issue Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to Delhi because of a technical problem. The airline said the plane will return to service after maintenance. Passengers were accommodated on an alternative aircraft. This follows another flight diversion from Bengaluru to Male earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:51 IST
Technical Issue Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight en route from Jaipur to Dehradun made an emergency landing in the national capital on Tuesday evening, prompted by a technical issue, according to the airline's statement.

The aircraft is set to resume normal operations following necessary maintenance procedures. A source mentioned an engine issue, though this has not been independently verified.

IndiGo added that it arranged an alternative aircraft for affected passengers and issued an apology for the inconvenience. On the same day, another IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi also due to technical problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024