Uttar Pradesh Revamps PPP Policy for Future Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocates for an updated PPP policy to enhance public-private collaborations. The initiative, spurred by the significant interest from the private sector, aims to create a robust framework for project identification, stakeholder consultation, and contract management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a revamp of the state's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy to better accommodate growing interest from the private sector. During a high-powered meeting, he noted that 10% of investment proposals from the Global Investors Summit-2023 involved PPP projects, underscoring the current policy's effectiveness.

The Chief Minister stressed the necessity of a comprehensive framework addressing project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement, contract management, and post-implementation oversight. A statement from his office indicated plans to draft a new PPP policy that would address these factors and proposed creating a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP.

This specialized cell will work on enhancing the PPP framework, offering advisory services to departments, promoting inter-departmental coordination, encouraging private investment, and ensuring compliance with government programs, the Chief Minister outlined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

