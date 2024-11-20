Equities on the Rise: Indian Households Embrace SIPs Amid Traditional Preferences
Indian households, traditionally invested in property and gold, are gradually diversifying into equities through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). A Jefferies report reveals equities now form 5.8% of assets, while traditional investments dominate. Yet, SIP inflows reached a record high, reflecting growing financial awareness and commitment to equity investments.
- Country:
- India
Indian households have shown a growing interest in equity investments, although they still heavily lean towards traditional assets like property and gold. According to a report by Jefferies, equities account for just 5.8% of the total assets of an average Indian household.
The data reflects a strong preference for traditional investment choices, with property taking the lead at 51.3% of household assets. Gold follows at 15.2%, and bank deposits comprise 13.3%. Provident funds and pension schemes make up 5.7%, while cash holdings are at 3%.
Despite the modest share of equities, retail investments in the stock market have seen a noticeable increase through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). These allow individuals to invest fixed sums regularly, promoting disciplined saving. In October 2024, SIP inflows hit a record Rs 253.2 billion, a 49.6% increase from the previous year, illustrating a shift towards equity investment amid rising financial literacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.
Contentious Waqf Property Claims Stir Farmer Protests in Karnataka
Georgia's High-Stakes Congressional and Property Tax Races
Cook Caught in Gold Heist at Defence Colony
Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's 'Black Gold'