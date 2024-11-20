Left Menu

Neo San Launches Cutting-Edge Incinerator at IFAT India 2024

Neo San Pvt. Ltd., a clean-tech startup, unveiled its innovative Neo-AX incinerator at the IFAT India 2024 trade fair in Mumbai. Designed to efficiently manage non-recyclable waste, this energy-saving device aims to transform waste handling with real-time tracking and reduced environmental emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:20 IST
Neo-AX product image by Neo San. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, November 20: Clean-tech innovator Neo San Pvt. Ltd. showcased its latest technological breakthrough at IFAT India 2024, an esteemed global fair focusing on environmental technology. The company introduced the Neo-AX, a high-efficiency incinerator designed to handle non-recyclable waste from various industries.

The Neo-AX is engineered to tackle complex waste forms, including biomedical and municipal solid waste, with efficient on-site incineration capabilities. Its flexible deployment potential makes it suitable for hospitals, factories, and other institutions, highlighting its ability to process bulk waste rapidly while consuming minimal energy.

Further, Neo San's incinerator uses IoT integration for real-time monitoring of waste and carbon emissions, promoting transparency in waste management. The device's innovations also support industrial heating applications, marking a significant advancement towards robust, future-oriented environmental solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

