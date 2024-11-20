Left Menu

European Stock Markets Rebound Amid Tech Surge

Europe's main stock index is rebounding, breaking a three-day decline thanks to a surge in technology stocks. Market focus is on Russia-Ukraine tensions and Trump's potential impact with his new administration. The STOXX 600 gains, supported by strong performances in Germany, France, and Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:42 IST
European Stock Markets Rebound Amid Tech Surge

Europe's leading stock index showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, ending a three-day losing streak as technology stocks experienced a resurgence. The geopolitical backdrop remains tense as investors keep an eye on developments involving Ukraine and Russia, particularly after Russia's recent nuclear posture adjustment.

Vladimir Putin suggested willingness to discuss a ceasefire with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pending specific conditions. By 0920 GMT, the STOXX 600 index had risen by 0.5%, rallying from its three-month low on Tuesday. Primary markets in Germany, France, and Spain contributed with advances between 0.4% and 0.9%. The dollar weakened, and Swiss franc holdings decreased as investors took riskier positions.

Danni Hewson from AJBell noted the importance of monitoring U.S. administrative moves, especially concerning tariff strategies under Trump's administration which might impact European markets. Meanwhile, the tech sector got a boost from Sage Group's positive earnings and share buyback announcement. Nvidia's upcoming results and the ECB's warning of an AI-related stock bubble are also key topics of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024