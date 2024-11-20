Left Menu

Karnataka's Global Investment Drive: Opportunities Unlocked

Karnataka pledges support to investors, promoting its industry-friendly environment. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlights investment opportunities with British High Commissioner. Initiatives include a Global Investors' Meet and scholarships for female students. The state aims to attract investments, leveraging its talent pool and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:47 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government demonstrates a firm commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for investors, as articulated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a meeting with British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron.

Emphasizing Karnataka's potential in sectors like industry, he outlined various incentives, including a Global Investors' Meet (GIM) slated for February, which aims to attract global enterprises to cities like Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a new scholarship initiative will benefit female students from government colleges in Karnataka, facilitating postgraduate studies in the UK. This reflects the state's progressive approach toward promoting education and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

