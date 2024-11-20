LatentView Appoints Trailblazer Remadevi Thottathil as Chief HR Officer

LatentView Analytics has announced the appointment of Remadevi Thottathil as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, a move aimed at bolstering the company's HR functions and talent acquisition strategy.

Thottathil brings over two decades of experience in talent management, leadership, and organizational development, which she will leverage to guide LatentView's human resources strategy and employee engagement initiatives.

Previously, Thottathil served as the CHRO at Bahwan CyberTek and holds the distinction of being the first woman commissioned as an officer in the Indian Navy, where she served as an air traffic control officer for military aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)