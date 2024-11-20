BEML Lands Major Order for High-Performance Trucks

BEML Limited, a public sector enterprise under India's Ministry of Defence, announced a substantial business win on Wednesday. The company secured a Rs 246.78 crore contract from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) for the delivery of 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks.

The order, which also covers spare parts, consumables, and comprehensive after-sales service, underscores the Bengaluru-based company's capacity to deliver on high-stakes projects. These powerful mining trucks are equipped with Cummins engines and advanced Allison transmissions, designed to withstand the demanding conditions of mining operations.

According to BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy, this order reaffirm the company's strong partnership with CCL and highlights its ongoing dedication to providing innovative, reliable, and high-performance solutions in the mining sector.

