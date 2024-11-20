Brewers Association of India Urges Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

The Brewers Association of India, representing major beer makers like United Breweries and AB InBev, is pressing the Telangana government for a beer price hike to deal with inflation.

A letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlights that current prices are based on 2019 figures, while production costs have surged by 35-40 per cent.

The association warns that stagnant prices are making beer supply commercially unsustainable and stifling future growth. A committee is in place but progress is slow, prompting calls for inflation-linked annual price adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)