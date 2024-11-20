Left Menu

EPFO Boosts Membership with 9.33% Growth in September

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reported a 9.33% growth in net member additions in September 2024, attributing it to employment opportunities and effective outreach. Notably, 59.95% of new members are aged 18-25. Significantly, female membership rose by 12%, indicating a trend towards workplace diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:48 IST
EPFO Boosts Membership with 9.33% Growth in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a significant growth in its net member additions, recording a 9.33% increase in September 2024 compared to the same month last year. This boost is largely attributed to rising employment opportunities and enhanced awareness of employee benefits.

A prominent trend observed in the data is the dominance of the youth demographic, with the 18-25 age group's participation accounting for 59.95% of the total new members last month. This reflects a pattern of predominantly first-time job seekers entering the organised workforce.

Additionally, there is a notable surge in female member additions, which increased by 12% year-on-year, signaling a shift towards a more diverse and inclusive workforce. State-wise, Maharashtra led in net member additions, contributing 21.20% of the month's increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024