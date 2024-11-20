Left Menu

Ford's Massive Layoffs Highlight Europe's EV Crisis

Ford plans to cut 14% of its European workforce, mainly in Germany and the UK, due to financial losses and weak EV demand. The move reflects challenges from Chinese competitors, regulatory issues, and a lack of government support in transitioning to electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:01 IST
Ford's Massive Layoffs Highlight Europe's EV Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford announced on Wednesday its decision to reduce its European workforce by approximately 14%, citing substantial losses worsened by weak electric vehicle demand, insufficient government backing for the EV transition, and escalating competition.

Following other automakers like Nissan, Stellantis, and GM, Ford aims to manage costs amid growing challenges from Chinese competitors and global market fluctuations. The 4,000 job cuts will predominantly affect Germany and the UK, impacting Ford's overall workforce of 174,000 worldwide.

This strategy deals a significant blow to Germany, Europe's largest car-producing nation, where firms face mounting pressure from local political and international trade issues. Ford calls for more supportive policies and infrastructure investments to assist consumer transition to EVs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024