Streamlining Visas: Boosting India's Manufacturing Prowess

India has expedited visas for Chinese technicians crucial to the manufacturing sector, alleviating past issues of delays. This move supports the PLI scheme, instrumental for 14 sectors, though disbursements are currently low. A portal has been launched to smooth the visa process.

Updated: 20-11-2024 19:04 IST
  • India

A significant initiative by the Indian government to expedite visas for Chinese technicians is now aiding local manufacturing firms in the production-linked incentive (PLI) sector, according to a senior official on Wednesday.

Previously, companies frequently raised concerns about the delays in securing visas essential for tasks such as machinery installation and worker training. The Ministry of Home Affairs has now actively addressed this, resulting in marked improvement over recent months.

A new portal aims to streamline business visas, part of the broader PLI scheme impacting 14 sectors, even as officials cite low current disbursements. Nevertheless, investments and exports are robust, with anticipated quarterly PLI claims settlement expected to enhance cash flow and incentive disbursement efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

