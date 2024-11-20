Revolutionizing Urban Freight: India's Model City Logistics Plans

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has unveiled finalized model city logistics plans for Delhi and Bengaluru, striving to enhance urban freight efficiency and lower logistics expenses. This initiative, supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) under the Indo-German technical cooperation, seeks to integrate international best practices into the Indian logistics system.

Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary in the DPIIT, remarked on the progress made with support from both Delhi and Karnataka governments. 'It is a work in progress,' he affirmed, emphasizing the broad-based nature of the plans, which can eventually be adopted by any city seeking to focus on logistics and reduce related challenges like congestion and pollution.

Formulated as guidelines for Indian cities, these strategies aim to support efficient logistics movements, contributing to ease of business and the national goal of carbon neutrality by 2070. India's push aligns with global efforts, as several countries like Japan and Germany have utilized city logistics strategies to bolster urban freight transport efficiency and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)