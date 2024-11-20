Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Freight: India's Model City Logistics Plans

The DPIIT has developed model city logistics plans for Delhi and Bengaluru to enhance urban freight efficiency and reduce logistics costs. Supported by GIZ's Green Freight Project, these plans aim to alleviate congestion, cut pollution, and improve urban life quality, while contributing to India's environmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:32 IST
Revolutionizing Urban Freight: India's Model City Logistics Plans
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has unveiled finalized model city logistics plans for Delhi and Bengaluru, striving to enhance urban freight efficiency and lower logistics expenses. This initiative, supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) under the Indo-German technical cooperation, seeks to integrate international best practices into the Indian logistics system.

Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary in the DPIIT, remarked on the progress made with support from both Delhi and Karnataka governments. 'It is a work in progress,' he affirmed, emphasizing the broad-based nature of the plans, which can eventually be adopted by any city seeking to focus on logistics and reduce related challenges like congestion and pollution.

Formulated as guidelines for Indian cities, these strategies aim to support efficient logistics movements, contributing to ease of business and the national goal of carbon neutrality by 2070. India's push aligns with global efforts, as several countries like Japan and Germany have utilized city logistics strategies to bolster urban freight transport efficiency and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024