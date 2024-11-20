Nvidia Sparks Market Optimism Amid Mixed Retail Reactions

Nvidia's anticipated earnings report has heightened investor optimism despite a mixed retail landscape, where Target's stock tumbled after underwhelming projections for the holiday season.

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly, propelled by Nvidia, which has seen significant growth and is central to S&P 500's recent performance milestones.

Market expectations remain cautious, yet upbeat, as Nvidia attempts to outperform its elevated earnings forecasts amidst analyst speculations and options betting on major stock value swings.

(With inputs from agencies.)