Asian Markets Tumble as Nvidia Revenues Disappoint and Dollar Strengthens

Asian equities experienced a downturn on Thursday, influenced by Nvidia's lackluster revenue forecast. Investors had high expectations for the tech giant; however, its projections marked the slowest growth in seven quarters, leading to a drop in shares.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict in Ukraine, further depressed market sentiment and bolstered safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. The U.S. dollar strengthened, driven by expectations of inflationary tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

In contrast, bitcoin surged to record levels amid anticipation of relaxed regulations. Oil and gold prices rose owing to supply concerns and demand for safe assets, respectively. Markets are closely watching developments involving the Adani Group, facing legal scrutiny in the U.S.

