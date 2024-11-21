Dollar Stands Firm Amid Trump Policy Speculation

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Thursday as traders awaited further details on President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies and speculated on potential shifts in Federal Reserve interest rate strategies. The greenback's rally continued, nearing a one-year high of 107.07, buoyed by investor optimism about Trump's economic plans.

Since the November U.S. presidential election, the dollar has surged over 2% on expectations that Trump's policies could spur inflation and limit future Fed rate cuts. Attention is also on Trump's tariff policies, which could impact global markets, particularly Europe and China.

Senior market analyst Matt Simpson noted that shorting the USD is challenging given market uncertainties about upcoming Fed rate decisions. Investors are closely tracking central bank statements, including from the Bank of Japan, while observing the influence of geopolitical tensions on currency values.

(With inputs from agencies.)