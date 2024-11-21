Left Menu

Dollar Stands Firm Amid Trump Policy Speculation

The U.S. dollar remained firm as traders anticipated President-elect Donald Trump's policies and potential Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. The dollar index approached a one-year high, influenced by debates over inflation, tariffs, and the euro's struggles amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Market attention focused on global central bank actions and currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:36 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Thursday as traders awaited further details on President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies and speculated on potential shifts in Federal Reserve interest rate strategies. The greenback's rally continued, nearing a one-year high of 107.07, buoyed by investor optimism about Trump's economic plans.

Since the November U.S. presidential election, the dollar has surged over 2% on expectations that Trump's policies could spur inflation and limit future Fed rate cuts. Attention is also on Trump's tariff policies, which could impact global markets, particularly Europe and China.

Senior market analyst Matt Simpson noted that shorting the USD is challenging given market uncertainties about upcoming Fed rate decisions. Investors are closely tracking central bank statements, including from the Bank of Japan, while observing the influence of geopolitical tensions on currency values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

