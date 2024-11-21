Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Bijnor

In a tragic turn of events, three young men lost their lives in Bijnor after their motorcycle collided with a parked tractor-trolley. The incident took place on Wednesday night on the Haldaur-Nahtaur road, according to the police.

The victims, identified as Ravindra, Deepak, and Hrithik, were on their way from Haldaur near Dingarpur village when the fatal accident occurred. The collision resulted in severe injuries, leading to their deaths despite efforts to rush them to the hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)