Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Bijnor
Three men were tragically killed when their motorcycle collided with a parked tractor-trolley on the Haldaur-Nahtaur road in Bijnor. The accident took place on a Wednesday night. Emergency services were unable to save them, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, three young men lost their lives in Bijnor after their motorcycle collided with a parked tractor-trolley. The incident took place on Wednesday night on the Haldaur-Nahtaur road, according to the police.
The victims, identified as Ravindra, Deepak, and Hrithik, were on their way from Haldaur near Dingarpur village when the fatal accident occurred. The collision resulted in severe injuries, leading to their deaths despite efforts to rush them to the hospital.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- Bijnor
- accident
- motorcycle
- tractor-trolley
- police
- road
- fatalities
- investigation
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Police Hotel Searches Spark Protests Amidst Palakkad By-Election Tensions
Abortion Rights at Crossroads: Key Decisions in U.S. Ballot Measures
Pune Police Intensify Hunt in High-Profile Gangrape Case
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appears before Lokayukta police for questioning in MUDA case.
There is no empirical data that LMV driving licence holders are responsible for rise in road accidents in country: SC.