Tragic Road Collision Leaves Six Injured on Srinagar-Sonamarg Route

A severe road accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in injuries to at least six people. The collision between a bus and a taxi at Gund caused significant damage to both vehicles. Three of the injured remain in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A serious road accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg route in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district left at least six individuals wounded, according to local authorities. The incident, which involved a bus and a taxi, occurred on Sunday.

The collision took place in the area of Gund, inflicting substantial damage to both vehicles involved. Emergency services were quick to respond to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the victims.

Of the six injured persons, officials report that three are currently in critical condition, necessitating urgent medical attention. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

