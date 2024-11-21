Left Menu

Aviation Sector Soars: Fleet to Expand Dramatically

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam announced that the number of planes in domestic airlines is expected to increase to 1,400 in five years, reflecting the sector's growth potential. The fleet currently stands at 800, with major orders from IndiGo and Air India. Opportunities also abound for women and in the drone segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:42 IST
Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Thursday projected a significant surge in the number of planes within domestic airlines, forecasting an increase to 1,400 over the next five years. This underscores the vast growth potential within the nation's aviation industry.

The current fleet size is approximately 800 aircraft. Notably, prominent airline carriers like IndiGo and Air India have made substantial aircraft orders, further bolstering this expansion.

During a function in the national capital, Vualnam also emphasized the expanding opportunities for women in aviation, including in the burgeoning drone sector. He noted that in the last decade, the number of airports had more than doubled to 157, and passenger numbers surged to 22 crore. The recent PLI scheme for drones sparked significant industrial growth, amplifying company turnovers to Rs 1,400 crore.

