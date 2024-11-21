Left Menu

Transport Infrastructure Reimagined: South Asia's Billion-Dollar Resilience Challenge

A new report reveals that USD 575 billion worth of transport assets in South Asia, mostly in India, are vulnerable to climate hazards. Rapid implementation of resilience measures is needed to protect this sector, vital to the economy. Climate risks could negatively impact manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Transport assets valued at USD 575 billion in South Asia, including USD 400 billion in India, are at high risk from climate hazards, as stated in a newly released report. The sector's significant contribution to the region's GDP demands urgent action to implement resilience strategies.

Evolving climate threats have led to significant economic disruptions across South Asia, with the transport sector's vulnerabilities impacting manufacturing, agriculture, and services. The study, from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), emphasizes that strategic interventions are vital to sustain development.

The report, 'Transport Infrastructure Reimagined: Forging Resilient Connections,' highlights the necessity for innovation in mitigating disaster risks in India, which holds 80% of the region's exposure. BCG's Vineet Vijayavargia and CDRI's Amit Prothi stress the potential economic, environmental, and societal benefits of adopting a resilience-focused infrastructure approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

