Left Menu

India Unveils New Data Privacy Legal Framework to Bolster Global Partnerships

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced India's plan for a legal framework to ensure data privacy, promoting data flow among global partners, during the UK India Business Council's conference. Highlighting India's digital capabilities, Goyal emphasized sustainable infrastructure and proposed collaboration with the UK in technology and innovation sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST
India Unveils New Data Privacy Legal Framework to Bolster Global Partnerships
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to realign India's digital landscape, Union Minister Piyush Goyal revealed plans for a new legal framework focused on data privacy while encouraging international data collaboration. This announcement came during the UK India Business Council's 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference' held in New Delhi.

Goyal lauded India's potential as a powerhouse for sustainable digital infrastructure, expressing confidence in the nation's legal advancements aimed at facilitating a free flow of data among trusted global entities. The minister warned, however, of the increasing energy demands posed by future data processing systems and their impact on sustainability.

He highlighted India's economic and environmental strategy, noting the development of a vast energy grid anticipated to reach a capacity of 1000 gigawatts by 2030. This move draws from both traditional and renewable energy sources, offering reliable, sustainable solutions for data centers.

Envisioning a collaborative future, Goyal identified strategic areas for UK-India partnerships. These include advancing AI educational platforms, enhancing telemedicine, innovating climate modeling tools, boosting productivity in agriculture, and innovating industries like organic chemicals and engineering.

Goyal underscored India as a burgeoning market for cutting-edge technological collaborations, underlining its blend of robust innovation support and a skilled STEM workforce as perfect partners for the UK's university-driven innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024