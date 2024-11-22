India Unveils New Data Privacy Legal Framework to Bolster Global Partnerships
Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced India's plan for a legal framework to ensure data privacy, promoting data flow among global partners, during the UK India Business Council's conference. Highlighting India's digital capabilities, Goyal emphasized sustainable infrastructure and proposed collaboration with the UK in technology and innovation sectors.
In a move set to realign India's digital landscape, Union Minister Piyush Goyal revealed plans for a new legal framework focused on data privacy while encouraging international data collaboration. This announcement came during the UK India Business Council's 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference' held in New Delhi.
Goyal lauded India's potential as a powerhouse for sustainable digital infrastructure, expressing confidence in the nation's legal advancements aimed at facilitating a free flow of data among trusted global entities. The minister warned, however, of the increasing energy demands posed by future data processing systems and their impact on sustainability.
He highlighted India's economic and environmental strategy, noting the development of a vast energy grid anticipated to reach a capacity of 1000 gigawatts by 2030. This move draws from both traditional and renewable energy sources, offering reliable, sustainable solutions for data centers.
Envisioning a collaborative future, Goyal identified strategic areas for UK-India partnerships. These include advancing AI educational platforms, enhancing telemedicine, innovating climate modeling tools, boosting productivity in agriculture, and innovating industries like organic chemicals and engineering.
Goyal underscored India as a burgeoning market for cutting-edge technological collaborations, underlining its blend of robust innovation support and a skilled STEM workforce as perfect partners for the UK's university-driven innovations.
