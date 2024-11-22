Delhi's Parking Crackdown Intensifies: Over 49,000 Challans Issued

In a significant move addressing parking violations, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued more than 49,000 challans across 14 markets in the national capital as of October 31 this year. This figure marks a 26.2% increase compared to the same period last year, signaling a rigorous crackdown on parking offenders in bustling commercial areas.

Prominent markets like Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, and Chandni Chowk are among those targeted. The authorities issued 39,100 challans by the end of October last year, witnessing a rise to 49,348 this year. With a heavy footfall, these commercial hubs have seen intensified policing efforts.

Moreover, major railway stations witnessed over 39,000 prosecuted vehicles for parking irregularities. The Old Delhi Railway Station recorded the highest number of challans at 14,949, followed by New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi Cantt stations. The penalty for such infractions stands at Rs 500, with over 1,460 vehicles towed away this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)