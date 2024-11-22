Left Menu

Delhi's Parking Crackdown Intensifies: Over 49,000 Challans Issued

Delhi Traffic Police issued over 49,000 challans for improper parking across 14 markets in 2023, a 26.2% increase from the previous year. The police also prosecuted over 39,000 vehicles for parking violations at four major railway stations. Fines amounting to Rs 500 were imposed on offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:40 IST
In a significant move addressing parking violations, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued more than 49,000 challans across 14 markets in the national capital as of October 31 this year. This figure marks a 26.2% increase compared to the same period last year, signaling a rigorous crackdown on parking offenders in bustling commercial areas.

Prominent markets like Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, and Chandni Chowk are among those targeted. The authorities issued 39,100 challans by the end of October last year, witnessing a rise to 49,348 this year. With a heavy footfall, these commercial hubs have seen intensified policing efforts.

Moreover, major railway stations witnessed over 39,000 prosecuted vehicles for parking irregularities. The Old Delhi Railway Station recorded the highest number of challans at 14,949, followed by New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi Cantt stations. The penalty for such infractions stands at Rs 500, with over 1,460 vehicles towed away this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

