China Expands Visa-Free Entry to Boost Tourism Post-Pandemic

China has announced visa-free entry for citizens of nine additional countries, expanding to 38 nations to boost tourism and economic recovery. This policy change aims to encourage people-to-people exchanges and improve international relations. The new visa-free policy takes effect on November 30, extending entry from 15 to 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:51 IST
  • China

China is set to expand its visa-free entry policy to citizens from nine additional countries in an effort to boost tourism and business travel, aiding its recovery from an economic slowdown. The new policy will take effect on November 30, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

Travellers from Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia, and Japan will be able to enter China for up to 30 days without needing a visa. This expansion brings the total number of countries with visa-free access to China to 38, after starting with just three before the pandemic.

The visa-free period has been extended from 15 to 30 days, and now includes eligibility for participants in exchanges, catering to students, academics, and other professionals. This strategic move follows China's strict pandemic-era restrictions, easing only recently to bolster international exchanges and mend strained diplomatic relations.

