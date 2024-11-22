Navinmart: Revolutionizing E-commerce in Gujarat's Electronics Retail
Navin Electronics in Surat has launched Navinmart, an e-commerce platform offering consumer durables like home appliances and electronics. The online initiative combines Navin's trusted offline reputation with digital convenience, aiming to solve common e-commerce issues while expanding market reach across Gujarat and beyond.
- Country:
- India
Navin Electronics, a staple in Surat's retail market for over fifty years, is entering the e-commerce arena with Navinmart. This online platform aims to replicate the trusted offline shopping experience for electronics and home appliances in the digital space.
Anil Jetwani, Managing Director, highlights that Navinmart offers something fresh for today's shoppers, capitalizing on Navin Electronics' long-standing reputation for quality and service. By identifying common online shopping issues, the company aims to provide a seamless, reliable shopping environment.
Navinmart's offerings include top-tier tech and household products with competitive pricing and stellar after-sales support. The brand plans to expand its trusted service beyond Surat to reach all of Gujarat, blending both online and physical retail strengths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhath Puja in Gujarat: A Unifying Festival for 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'
Gujarat Celebrates Chhath Puja Embracing Unity in Diversity
Gujarat Leads India with Groundbreaking Semiconductor Policy
Haryana Steelers Triumph Over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi Showdown
Gujarat CM Heralds 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' at Chhath Mahaparva