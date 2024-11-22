Left Menu

Romania and Bulgaria on Verge of Full Schengen Membership

Romania and Bulgaria are poised to become full members of the EU's Schengen zone by January 2025, pending approval from EU interior ministers next month. Having initially joined Schengen partially in March, the two nations have continued discussions with Austria over land entry, advancing significantly towards full integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:19 IST
Romania and Bulgaria on Verge of Full Schengen Membership

Hungary announced Friday that Romania and Bulgaria might join Europe's borderless Schengen travel zone fully by January 2025. The decision will be finalized during a forthcoming meeting of EU interior ministers. Initially, these nations joined Schengen partly in March after an agreement with Austria, which initially was against their full accession due to concerns about illegal immigration.

While air and sea border checks between Romania, Bulgaria, and the other 27 member countries were removed, negotiations with Austria over land entry have persisted throughout 2024. Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter confirmed in a news conference the strides made by the two countries towards full membership.

A crucial security package will be introduced at the EU interior ministers meeting on December 11, including deploying 100 border guards between Turkey and Bulgaria. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu emphasized the importance of the Budapest meeting for finalizing their Schengen entry, noting that Dutch parliamentary approval is also needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024