Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail: A Transformation in Uttarakhand's Connectivity

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is on track to begin operations by December 2026, with 60 percent of its sanctioned budget already utilized, according to an official statement given on Friday.

This railway project, a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is pivotal for Uttarakhand due to its religious, cultural, and economic significance. Chief Project Director Ajit Yadav elaborated on its importance during a recent press conference.

Spanning 125.2 kilometers with 12 stations across various districts, this line is poised to significantly enhance access to religious sites and stimulate the state's tourism and economic growth. Key infrastructure elements include 17 tunnels and 19 bridges, with major portions expected to be completed by 2025.

