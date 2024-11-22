Left Menu

FTSE 100 Soars Amid Sterling Slide and Business Output Concerns

The UK's FTSE 100 is heading for its biggest weekly gain in over six months, driven by a slide in sterling that benefits dollar-earning companies, despite weak business activity data pressuring banks. The currency decline aids international firms while Games Workshop rises on strong forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:55 IST
The UK's FTSE 100 surged towards its largest weekly gain in more than six months, buoyed by a decline in sterling that lent support to companies earning in dollars, even as banks faced difficulties due to weak business activity data.

By 1400 GMT, the FTSE 100 climbed 1.1%, aiming for a 2.2% weekly increase, marking its best performance since May 7. The pound dipped 0.5% to $1.25260 per dollar, marking its lowest since May, following reports of a shrink in British business output for the first time in over a year, alongside unexpectedly poor October retail sales.

This currency drop favored shares of UK-listed international companies like AstraZeneca, Unilever, and Reckitt Benckiser, which earn substantial revenue overseas. Nevertheless, banks such as Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group saw declines ranging from 0.5% to 3%, as they struggled with adverse data. Meanwhile, games maker Games Workshop soared 16% to an all-time high thanks to its optimistic half-year forecast.

