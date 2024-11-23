Tragic SUV Crash Claims Four Lives, Leaves Three Injured

An SUV accident on Nahtaur road resulted in the death of four family members, with three others sustaining severe injuries, according to police reports.

Eastern region Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchhal stated that Sultan, the driver, lost control of the SUV late Friday night.

The victims include Sultan's wife Gulfsa, daughters Anadia and Alisha, and sister Chand Bano. Sultan, his son Shad, and niece Adiba remain hospitalized. The deceased bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)