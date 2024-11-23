Left Menu

Tragic SUV Crash Claims Four Lives, Leaves Three Injured

A devastating SUV accident occurred on Nahtaur road, resulting in the deaths of four family members and injuring three others. The driver, Sultan, reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, with the injured now receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV accident on Nahtaur road resulted in the death of four family members, with three others sustaining severe injuries, according to police reports.

Eastern region Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchhal stated that Sultan, the driver, lost control of the SUV late Friday night.

The victims include Sultan's wife Gulfsa, daughters Anadia and Alisha, and sister Chand Bano. Sultan, his son Shad, and niece Adiba remain hospitalized. The deceased bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

