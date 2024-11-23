Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Partners for Respiratory Breakthrough

Aurobindo Pharma's US subsidiary has initiated a licensing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company to develop respiratory products. The initial collaboration spans three to five years, with both parties sharing costs and profits from commercialisation. Manufacturing rights remain with the unnamed global partner.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant revealed in a regulatory filing that Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc has entered into a collaborative deal aimed at product development and commercialisation. The project is set for an initial timeline of three to five years.

Under the agreement, both companies will market the products exclusively, bearing equal development costs up to a total of USD 90 million. The products will be manufactured at the partner's facility with global manufacturing rights retained by the unidentified international pharma company.

