Assam to Host Advantage 2.0 Summit: Attracting Global Investments
Assam is set to host a two-day business summit in February, focusing on attracting investment and enhancing infrastructure. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, aims to boost regional connectivity and showcase Assam's investment potential with events like a 'Jhumur' dance performance.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam will hold a two-day business summit in February aimed at attracting investment and infrastructural development. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to enhance Assam's economic appeal.
The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - the Global Infrastructure and Investors' Summit' is scheduled for February 24, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invited for the closing session. The inaugural summit in 2018 secured Rs 1 lakh crore in investment commitments despite setbacks due to COVID-19.
Focusing on road connectivity, railways, aviation, and industrial sectors, the summit will feature sessions by Union ministers. Additionally, state delegations will promote the event overseas, and a 'Jhumur' dance performance will highlight Assam's cultural heritage.
