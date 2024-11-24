Assam to Host Advantage 2.0 Summit: Attracting Global Investments

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam will hold a two-day business summit in February aimed at attracting investment and infrastructural development. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to enhance Assam's economic appeal.

The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - the Global Infrastructure and Investors' Summit' is scheduled for February 24, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invited for the closing session. The inaugural summit in 2018 secured Rs 1 lakh crore in investment commitments despite setbacks due to COVID-19.

Focusing on road connectivity, railways, aviation, and industrial sectors, the summit will feature sessions by Union ministers. Additionally, state delegations will promote the event overseas, and a 'Jhumur' dance performance will highlight Assam's cultural heritage.

