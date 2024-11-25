Blazing Landing: Sukhoi Superjet Catches Fire in Turkey

A Russian-made passenger plane's engine ignited upon landing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey on Sunday, according to a transport ministry statement.

Flights were halted until 0300 local time as the plane was removed from the runway. All 89 passengers and six crew members from the Azimuth Airlines' Sukhoi Superjet 100, arriving from Sochi, were safely evacuated.

Footage shared by the Airport Haber website showed emergency units battling the blaze, with smoke and flames visible. The transport ministry's subsequent images depicted firefighters using foam to quench the fire. Rosaviatsiya is investigating, as the aircraft, aged seven years, experienced a challenging landing due to wind shear, amidst aircraft shortages from Western sanctions.

