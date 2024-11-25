Left Menu

Blazing Landing: Sukhoi Superjet Catches Fire in Turkey

A Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100, operated by Azimuth Airlines, caught fire after landing at Antalya Airport in Turkey. All 95 onboard were evacuated safely. The fire, attributed to wind shear, led to suspension of airport operations. Russia's aviation authority is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 03:11 IST
Blazing Landing: Sukhoi Superjet Catches Fire in Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian-made passenger plane's engine ignited upon landing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey on Sunday, according to a transport ministry statement.

Flights were halted until 0300 local time as the plane was removed from the runway. All 89 passengers and six crew members from the Azimuth Airlines' Sukhoi Superjet 100, arriving from Sochi, were safely evacuated.

Footage shared by the Airport Haber website showed emergency units battling the blaze, with smoke and flames visible. The transport ministry's subsequent images depicted firefighters using foam to quench the fire. Rosaviatsiya is investigating, as the aircraft, aged seven years, experienced a challenging landing due to wind shear, amidst aircraft shortages from Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024